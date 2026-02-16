Nine steps to avoid coffee, smoking withdrawal this Ramadan

Doctors outline phased plan to prevent headaches, mood swings and fatigue while fasting
Dubai: With Ramadan being days away, doctors in the UAE are urging smokers and heavy caffeine consumers to begin a gradual withdrawal plan weeks before the holy month, warning that sudden abstinence can trigger both physical and emotional strain during fasting.
Health specialists say the approach is less about short-term discipline and more about turning Ramadan into a long-term opportunity to reset unhealthy habits.
According to Emarat Al Youm, physicians have outlined nine proactive steps as a “phased withdrawal plan” from nicotine and caffeine. These include cutting cigarette consumption by 20 to 25 per cent, eliminating smoking linked to routine triggers such as after meals or while driving, delaying the first cigarette of the day and restricting smoking to evening hours.
They also advise smokers to use nicotine replacement therapies under medical supervision, while caffeine intake should be reduced gradually by about 25 per cent every few days. Strong coffee can be replaced with lighter or partially decaffeinated alternatives, evening caffeine should be avoided, and daily water intake increased to between two and 2.5 litres.
Doctors say such preparation helps avoid common complications that many people experience in the first days of Ramadan, including severe headaches, irritability, dizziness, anxiety, insomnia, reduced concentration and digestive disturbances.
According to specialists, failing to prepare in advance can lead to behavioural and psychological difficulties that extend beyond physical symptoms. Sudden fasting, they say, may strain family relationships due to mood swings, fatigue and changes in daily routines.
Work performance can also be affected. Lower energy levels and reduced focus may temporarily decrease productivity, particularly among people heavily dependent on caffeine or nicotine.
Dr Nashwa Diab, a family medicine specialist, said many people make the mistake of waiting until the first day of Ramadan to stop smoking or drinking coffee. “The body needs early and gradual preparation, especially for those who rely daily on caffeine or nicotine,” she said.
She explained that sudden caffeine withdrawal causes blood vessels in the brain to dilate after being constricted, leading to what is commonly known as withdrawal headache, which typically lasts between three and five days. Nicotine withdrawal, meanwhile, can trigger irritability, sleep disturbances and poor concentration.
Dr Diab said most of these symptoms can be prevented with early planning. Those who drink more than two cups of coffee daily should begin reducing their intake by about a quarter every four to five days, switching to lighter coffee and avoiding caffeine after late afternoon to improve sleep.
Increasing water consumption gradually, she added, helps the body adapt to fasting and reduces the likelihood of headaches and dehydration.
For smokers, she recommends reducing cigarette intake by 20 to 30 per cent each week and introducing smoke-free periods during the day to train the body to cope. Daily walking for at least 30 minutes can help reduce cravings.
“The goal is not only a comfortable fasting experience but a real opportunity to quit permanently,” she said.
Doctors also suggest a “mini fasting simulation”, encouraging smokers to avoid cigarettes for six to eight hours during the day in the weeks leading up to Ramadan. In the final days before the holy month, cigarette consumption should be reduced to a minimum, ideally between zero and three per day.
Respiratory specialist Dr Mohammed Aslam said sudden cessation on the first day of Ramadan can cause acute withdrawal symptoms that make fasting more difficult.
“The best medical approach is early preparation,” he said. “Some heavy smokers may require nicotine replacement therapy such as patches, but always under medical supervision.”
He added that even partial reduction before Ramadan can quickly improve respiratory health, lowering airway inflammation, reducing chronic cough and improving oxygen exchange.
For some patients, especially those with asthma or chronic lung disease, sudden nicotine withdrawal may increase airway sensitivity. This can lead to wheezing, chest tightness or night-time asthma symptoms.
Dr Aslam said patients with moderate to severe asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease should review their treatment plans before Ramadan, ensure correct use of inhalers and avoid stopping preventive medication without medical advice.
He noted that the return of normal respiratory function after quitting smoking may temporarily increase coughing and mucus production. While this is a positive sign of recovery, it can be uncomfortable during fasting hours.
Dr Ayat Saber, an internal medicine specialist, said emotional and psychological preparation is equally important. Abrupt changes in habits can lead to anxiety, mood fluctuations and fatigue due to blood sugar changes and adaptation to a new routine.
She warned that lack of preparation may affect social and professional life. “Sudden fasting without gradual reduction in caffeine and nicotine can lead to tension in family relationships and reduced productivity at work,” she said.
She added that Ramadan should be viewed not only as a spiritual journey but also as an opportunity for physical and mental wellbeing.
Health experts believe that early preparation allows many smokers to use Ramadan as a long-term turning point rather than a temporary break. With structured planning, medical guidance and lifestyle adjustments, the holy month can help people build healthier habits that last well beyond its end.