Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Enpy, a Dubai-based start-up, to explore the use of an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered device for remote patient monitoring. The MoU was signed by Dr Younis Kazim, CEO of Dubai Healthcare Corporation, and Sam Taleb, chairman of the Board of Directors at Enpy, at the DHA headquarters.
Dr Kazim highlighted that DHA will continue to focus on research, innovation and implementation of smart technologies across all aspects of health-care delivery and management.
DHA plans to implement such technologies across its primary health-care centres to foster its remote patient monitoring initiatives to empower patients, ensure they stay on track with their health and to aid in early detection. Remote patient monitoring will also help health-care professionals by providing them with vital patient data to ensure regular follow-up and better patient compliance.
A smart health-care companion at home
Taleb said: “We embarked on making advanced AI-based preventive health-care easily accessible to all and we are proud of the unique collaboration we have with the DHA and its Dubai Health Innovation Centre. We are delighted to be part of the great Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Hub that Dubai has become.”
Enpy’s innovative all-in-one noninvasive medical device is paired with a smartphone/tablet application and it is powered by AI and measures vital signs.