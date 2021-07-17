Dubai: Dubai: A family of 12 people were rescued by Dubai Civil Defence after a fire destroyed a “tent” next to their house at a residential complex in Al Laysali here on Friday.
The family was moved to safety as officials put out the blaze.
Dubai Civil Defence received an emergency call about the fire at 7.21am on Friday. Firefighters from Al Laysali fire station were dispatched to the house and they reached the spot at 7.28am.
By 7.35am, the blaze was brought under control.
“It was a minor fire; there were no injuries,” an official said.
According to an Arabic daily, the fire was reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit in the tent.