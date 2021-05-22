Abu Dhabi: Schools across the UAE have embarked on the last six weeks of the ongoing school term, with most expected to mark Thursday, July 1, as the last day of classes before the summer break.
For many schools — including those that follow the UAE Ministry of Education (MoE), American, British and International Baccalaureate curriculums — July 1, 2021, will also be the last day of classes for the 2020-2021 academic year. For other schools that follow the Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Japanese curricula, July 1, 2021, will mark the end of the first term for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Summer break and Eid
The recent Eid Al Fitr break was the last extended break for schools before the summer vacation. Eid Al Adha, which is expected to be observed on July 20, according to astronomer predictions, will fall within the summer break for students.
Next term
According to the unified academic calendar released by the MoE, the summer break cannot exceed 8.2 weeks, regardless of the curriculum. The next semester, which also marks the start of the 2021-2022 academic year at MoE, American, British and IB schools, is therefore set to begin on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
The MoE has also mandated that the 2021-2022 academic year must include a minimum of 182 school days. For schools following the MoE curriculum, there will be 186 school days.