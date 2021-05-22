Grades 1-3 will not have Term 3 exams, will be evaluated on annual formative assessment

Public school students of all cycles in UAE will not be tested in Group B subjects at the end of Term 3, the ESE has announced. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE public school students in Grades 4-12 will have their Term 3 examinations from June 8-17, while those in Grades 1-3 will not have to sit for Term 3 exams and will instead be evaluated based on their yearly formative assessment, the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) has announced.

Public school students of all cycles will not be tested in Group B subjects at the end of Term 3. They will be evaluated based on their projects delivered between May 30 and June 3.

ESE, the federal entity responsible for enhancing the efficiency of the UAE’s public education sector, said results/grades will be announced during the first week of July.

ESE further said: “The updated guide for Term 3 exams at UAE public schools for the academic year 2020-2021 was made in line with the current situation and without affecting the quality of educational outcome.”

Grade 12 students of all streams (General, Advanced, Elite, Applied) in public schools will commence their exams on June 8 for Islamic Studies. Image Credit: Supplied

Mock exams for public school students in Grades 4-12 will start on May 23 and will be conducted until May 27 to ensure students are well-prepared and to avoid any technical issues that may occur, ESE noted.

It added: “In the event of any technical error that prevents any student from finishing the exam on time or due to a justified absence, make-up exams will be held from June 20 to June 24. ESE will continue to provide all the necessary technical and academic support to students to ensure that they complete the exams without any obstacles.”

Exams for students of determination

ESE said students of determination, who follow an individual educational plan curriculum and examinations modification, will be evaluated by their subject teachers, in coordination with the special education teacher in the school, so that the exam can be prepared according to the individual educational plan. As for students of determination, who follow an individual educational plan adaptation, they will undergo the same online examination as the rest of the students.

Grade 12 exam schedule

Grade 12 students of all streams (General, Advanced, Elite, Applied) will commence their exams on June 8 for Islamic Studies, followed by Social Studies on June 9 for all streams and then Chemistry/Biology for General Stream on June 10. Mathematics exam for General Stream will be held on June 13, followed by Arabic on June 14. English exam will be held on June 15 for General Stream, followed by Physics and Health Sciences exams.

As for Advanced stream, students will sit for Chemistry exam on June 10, followed by Mathematics, Arabic, English, Physics and then Health Sciences.

Elite stream students will sit for Chemistry exam on Thursday, followed by Mathematics on Sunday, then Arabic on Monday, English on Tuesday and Physics on Wednesday. They will conclude their exams with Biology on June 17.