Sharjah: “Books play a vital role in enabling children realise their aspirations and take the nation into the future.” This was the message by Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, during her visit to the 12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF).
Sheikha Jawaher noted the Ruler of Sharjah has made government departments and state entities equal stakeholders in the process of children’s empowerment by unlocking their promise and potential. “By integrating the vital role of parents with that of educational and cultural institutions in fuelling the holistic development of children, the emirate has created a supportive ecosystem that emulates a sustainable global society,” she added.
The 12th SCRF, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) under the theme ‘For Your Imagination’, is running at Expo Centre Sharjah until May 29. SCRF is hosting 172 publishers and 32 authors from 15 countries.
On arrival at the SCRF 2021 venue, Sheikha Jawaher was received by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, and several high-ranking officials in the education, cultural and children’s development sectors.
Intellectual culture
Addressing children, young adults, and parents at SCRF 2021, Sheikha Jawaher said: “The Ruler of Sharjah has planted the seeds of knowledge to enable you to reap its fruits. SCRF is a key component of Sharjah’s cultural project. It stimulates creativity and innovation and serves as a bridge between our children and literature and various arts. Children have the opportunity to expand their horizons and become a part of a global intellectual culture that unites all civilised communities.”
Sheikha Jawaher also called on parents “to redouble their efforts in bringing children closer to books and knowledge resources to enhance the moral values of the young generation, and to foster a sense of belonging and national identity as well as pride in their cultural legacy.”