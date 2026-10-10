Know the latest UAE rule changes to avoid hefty fines and stay compliant.
Living in the UAE? Several rule changes and regulatory updates could affect your everyday life, your family or your business. From restrictions on photographing children at school to new standards for salt, sugar and fat in certain foods, the changes cover areas residents may encounter in their daily lives.
There are also updates to the law on attempted suicide and new electronic invoicing accreditation requirements for service providers. In Dubai, stricter rules governing shared accommodation set out requirements for occupancy, living space and permits.
Here are five key changes, including the main requirements and penalties where applicable.
The UAE announced amendments to its Crimes and Penalties Law on October 8, removing criminal punishment for attempted suicide. The change aims to encourage people experiencing psychological crises to seek help without fear of prosecution.
The revised law introduces penalties for people who incite or assist another person to take their own life. The punishment depends on the circumstances and outcome, with additional protections for minors and people with diminished will or perception.
Penalties to know
Serious injury or lasting effects: Three to five years in prison, plus a fine, where the attempt causes permanent disability, illness or an inability to perform personal tasks for more than 20 days.
Death following incitement or assistance: Five to seven years in prison.
Foreign nationals: Deportation may apply to those convicted under the relevant provisions.
Penalties for other cases depend on the circumstances and the applicable legal provisions.
UAE legal update: Attempted suicide law changes — find out what the new law means and what penalties apply to those who incite or assist. Read the full report.
Schools in Dubai and Sharjah have reminded parents and visitors not to photograph or film students on campus without appropriate consent, or share images containing other children through WhatsApp groups, social media and other digital platforms.
The guidance covers classrooms, corridors, playgrounds, assemblies and school drop-off and pick-up areas. Parents should check their school’s policy, as photography may be allowed at designated events under specific conditions.
Under Article 44 of the UAE Cybercrimes Law, unauthorised photography or sharing of images may constitute a privacy offence, depending on the circumstances. School restrictions do not mean every breach automatically attracts the maximum legal penalty.
Penalties to know
Privacy violations: At least six months in prison, a fine of Dh150,000 to Dh500,000, or both, where the conduct constitutes an offence under Article 44.
Digitally altered images used to defame or offend: At least one year in prison, a fine of Dh250,000 to Dh500,000, or both, where the relevant legal provisions apply.
These are potential legal penalties, not automatic fines imposed by schools.
School photography warning: Taking photos of children in UAE schools? Know the privacy rules, consent requirements and potential fines. Read the full report.
The UAE has introduced limits on sodium, sugar and fat in selected packaged foods, including bread, sweetened milk drinks, flavoured yoghurt and laban, salty snacks and processed cheese.
The rules apply to locally manufactured and imported products covered by the resolution, including products handled by businesses in free zones. Compliance will be phased in, with different deadlines for product categories and final limits due by December 31, 2030.
Businesses should check the standards and deadlines applicable to their products.
Penalties to know
Fines: Dh5,000 to Dh500,000, depending on the violation.
Business closure: Up to six months, with the possibility of renewal.
Licence or approval: Cancellation may apply.
Older stock may remain on sale for up to one year after the relevant requirements take effect, or until its expiry date, whichever comes first.
Food safety update: New UAE limits on salt, sugar and fat — find out which foods are affected and what manufacturers must change. Read the full report.
The Ministry of Finance has updated the accreditation framework for electronic invoicing service providers under Ministerial Decision No. 168 of 2026, which came into force on October 1.
The decision removes the previous preliminary approval stage as the system moves towards full operation. Providers holding preliminary approval have 30 days from October 1 to complete the accreditation requirements. They do not need to submit a new application unless instructed to do so by the Ministry.
Key requirements
Complete the accreditation requirements within the transition period.
Follow any additional instructions issued by the Ministry of Finance.
Ensure preliminary approval is not terminated because of failure to meet the requirements within the prescribed period.
The decision concerns service-provider accreditation. Businesses subject to electronic invoicing should separately check the implementation deadlines and compliance requirements applicable to them.
UAE e-invoicing update: New accreditation rules for service providers — check the deadlines and what happens if requirements are not met. Read the full report.
Dubai has introduced stricter shared housing rules under Law No. 4 of 2026, which came into force in August. Property owners have one year to bring existing properties into compliance.
The rules prohibit families and individuals from living in the same shared residential unit and restrict accommodation to designated areas. Individual shared housing is prohibited along Sheikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Road, Al Wasl Road and Baniyas Road, where accommodation is restricted to families.
Key requirements:
Bedroom space: At least five square metres per occupant.
Bathrooms: One complete bathroom for every four occupants.
Family housing: Each family must have a separate bedroom with its own private bathroom.
Permits: Owners must obtain the necessary approvals and meet occupancy, planning and safety standards.
Compliance: Building violations and unauthorised changes of use must be rectified even during the one-year grace period.
Where is shared accommodation allowed in Dubai?
Dubai Municipality has identified more than 44 areas where shared housing is permitted, either throughout the area or in designated parts.
Allowed throughout designated areas: Al Ras, Al Dhagata, Al Bateen, Sabkha, Eyal Nasser, Al Murar, Naif, Al Rigga, Al Muteena, Al Muraqqabat, Hor Al Anz, Al Rashidiya, Al Nahda 1 and 2, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah 4, Souq Kabeer, Umm Hurair 1 and 2, Al Raffa, Karama, Oud Metha, Jumeirah 1, Al Badaa, Al Barsha 1 and Al Warqa 1.
Allowed in designated parts only: Abu Hail, Al Baraha, Al Hamriya, Mankhool, Al Jaffiliya, Al Hudaibiya and Al Satwa.
Being in a designated area does not automatically permit a property to be used for shared accommodation. Owners and licensed operators must obtain the necessary approvals and comply with the applicable requirements.
Dubai housing update: Sharing a home? Check the new occupancy limits, space requirements and permits under Dubai’s stricter rules. Read the full report.
As the UAE rolls out new laws and regulatory requirements, residents and businesses need to know what has changed and how the updates affect them. From privacy and food standards to housing and e-invoicing, check the key requirements, deadlines and potential penalties in our detailed reports to stay informed and avoid costly violations.