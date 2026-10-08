UAE decriminalises attempted suicide under new law

Federal Decree Law introduces tougher penalties for inciting suicide
Dubai: Attempted suicide will no longer be treated as a criminal offence in the UAE under some new amendments to the country’s Crimes and Penalties Law, marking a shift towards a more humanitarian approach focused on mental health support, prevention and early intervention.
The UAE Government announced the changes on Thursday, October 8, as part of a Federal Decree Law that also introduces tougher penalties for encouraging or assisting suicide and revises sentencing provisions in serious murder cases.
The amendments aim to strengthen the protection of human life while balancing legal deterrence, public safety and humanitarian considerations.
One of the most significant changes is the decriminalisation of attempted suicide, removing criminal punishment for individuals who attempt to take their own lives.
Under the revised legislation, such cases will be approached from a preventive, therapeutic and humanitarian perspective rather than through criminal prosecution.
The government said the move is intended to reduce fear of legal consequences among people experiencing psychological crises, encouraging them to seek timely medical and psychological assistance.
The change is also expected to facilitate early intervention, improve access to care and strengthen suicide prevention programmes.
Authorities said the new approach would help improve the monitoring of cases and collection of relevant data, supporting the development of more effective preventive and therapeutic measures.
While attempted suicide has been decriminalised, the amendments introduce graduated penalties for individuals who encourage or assist another person in taking their own life.
The severity of punishment will depend on the consequences of the offence.
If a person attempts suicide following incitement or assistance but survives without the specified serious consequences, the offender faces detention, a fine or both.
If the attempt results in permanent disability, illness or an inability to perform personal tasks for more than 20 days, the penalty increases to temporary imprisonment of between three and five years, along with a fine.
Where incitement or assistance results in death by suicide, the offender faces temporary imprisonment of between five and seven years.
The new legislation introduces additional safeguards for children and individuals with diminished will or perception.
Inciting or assisting suicide will be treated as an aggravating circumstance if the victim is under 18 years of age or has diminished will or perception.
Where the person who dies by suicide or attempts suicide lacks will or perception, the offender will face the punishment prescribed for intentional murder or attempted intentional murder, depending on the circumstances.
The provisions are intended to protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation, coercion and other forms of harm.
The amendments also stipulate that any foreign national convicted of inciting or assisting suicide must be deported.
The legislation also introduces a provision encouraging individuals involved in incitement or assistance to withdraw from their actions and prevent loss of life.
A court may exempt an offender from punishment if the individual voluntarily intervenes before the suicide is completed and successfully prevents the person’s death.
However, the exemption will not apply if the attempt causes permanent disability, illness or an inability to perform personal tasks for more than 20 days.
The provision seeks to encourage timely intervention while maintaining legal accountability in cases involving serious harm.
In another significant change, the Federal Decree Law amends Clause 3 of Article 384 concerning qisas, or retribution, in serious criminal cases.
Under the revised provision, an offender will face imprisonment of not less than 15 years and not more than 20 years if the victim’s heirs waive their right to qisas at any stage of legal proceedings or before the sentence is carried out.
The amendment aims to balance the rights of victims’ families with the state’s responsibility to protect society and maintain effective deterrence against extremely serious crimes.
It also reinforces the principle that the waiver of private retribution rights does not eliminate the public interest in imposing appropriate criminal punishment.
The UAE Government said the amendments form part of its continuing efforts to modernise criminal legislation and improve the efficiency of the national justice system.
The changes seek to address evolving societal needs by combining stronger legal protection against serious offences with a more compassionate response to individuals experiencing psychological crises.
By removing criminal penalties for attempted suicide while strengthening accountability for those who encourage or facilitate it, the legislation places greater emphasis on prevention, protection and access to care.
The government said the reforms reflect its commitment to upholding the rule of law, preserving human dignity and safeguarding security and societal stability.