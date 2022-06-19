Abu Dhabi Labour Court, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADDCI), delivered the lecture titled “Employers’ Rights and Obligations under Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 Concerning the Regulation of Labour Relations”. It came as part of the ‘Barza with a Trader’ initiative.

The initiative was launched by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) in accordance with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the ADJD, to consolidate legal literacy as one of the most important pillars supporting the rule of law.

The lecture, which was held via videoconference, dealt with the role of the new labour legislation in creating an attractive environment for investors and skilled labour, and in improving the efficiency and sustainability of the labour market in the country, while guaranteeing the rights of both parties to the contractual relationship and protecting them in a balanced manner, in accordance with the provisions of the new law which came into force on February 2.

Flexible employment

Judge Ali Hasan Alshateri, Vice President of the Abu Dhabi Labour Court, reviewed the most important provisions of the law and the scope of its implementation on the facts brought before the Labour Court, in addition to the work patterns that this legislation has developed in a forward-looking approach to ensure more flexibility in the deployment of workers to enterprises and companies, through the options of part-time, temporary, flexible or remote employment, which makes it possible to leverage the expertise and skills employed.