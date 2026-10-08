Dubai reveals areas where shared housing will be allowed and restricted: Check if yours is on the list

Municipality sets out zones for shared accommodation and areas where it is restricted
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has revealed the list of more than 44 areas across the emirate where shared accommodation will be permitted, setting out where landlords and licensed operators can provide shared housing under the emirate's new regulatory framework.
Under a recent municipality circular, shared housing will be permitted throughout some designated areas, while in others it will be restricted to specified locations.
The requirements were issued to implement Law No. 4 of 2026 Regulating the Occupancy and Management of Shared Housing in the Emirate of Dubai, which establishes rules governing permits, operators, occupancy limits, resident categories and health and technical standards.
The municipality identified Abu Hail, Al Baraha, Al Hamriya, Mankhool, Al Jaffiliya, Al Hudaibiya and Al Satwa as areas where shared accommodation may be provided in designated parts.
Shared housing will be permitted throughout the following areas:
Al Ras, Al Dhagata (Deira), Al Bateen, Sabkha, Eyal Nasser, Al Murar, Naif, Al Rigga, Al Muteena, Al Muraqqabat, Riqqa Al Bateen near Dubai Creek, Hor Al Anz, Al Waheeda in Deira, Al Rashidiya, Al Nahda 1, Al Qusais, Al Twar 5, Al Nahda 2, Muhaisnah 4, Souq Kabeer, Umm Hurair 1 and 2, Al Raffa, Karama, Oud Metha, Jumeirah 1, Al Badaa, Al Barsha 1 and Al Warqa 1.
The municipality's guidelines also impose restrictions on plots along major tourism and commercial roads.
Individual shared accommodation is not permitted on Sheikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Road, Al Wasl Road and Baniyas Road, where shared housing is restricted to families.
The designation of an area does not also does not mean that any property can automatically be converted into shared accommodation. Properties must meet the municipality's planning, building and occupancy requirements and obtain the necessary permits.
Only a property owner or a licensed establishment may rent out accommodation designated for shared housing. An authorised operator may manage the property on an owner's behalf or lease it from the owner and sublet it to residents in accordance with the law.
The new framework is aimed at bringing shared accommodation under a formal regulatory system, with the property, operator, location, resident category and occupancy levels all required to comply with the law.