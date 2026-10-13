No witnesses, no note, no driver – but the repair bill could still be yours
Dubai: You return to your parked car after shopping or work, only to discover a dent, deep scratch or damaged bumper. There is no note on the windscreen, no sign of the other driver and nobody who witnessed the incident.
While reporting the damage to Dubai Police is relatively straightforward, dealing with the aftermath can be more complicated. Even if you were not responsible for the accident, you could still face police reporting fees, insurance excess payments or repair bills.
If your parked car is damaged by an unidentified driver in Dubai, how much you ultimately pay depends on your insurance coverage, any applicable excess and the police reporting fee.
Before leaving the scene, take clear photographs of the damage and your vehicle's surroundings. Check whether anyone witnessed the incident or whether nearby buildings, shops or car parks have CCTV cameras that may have captured what happened.
You should then report the incident to Dubai Police. Accidents involving unidentified drivers can be reported through the Dubai Police app or participating ENOC petrol stations. You can also contact Dubai Police on its non-emergency number, 901.
If the incident occurred in Dubai, you can file an 'Unknown Accident' report through the Dubai Police smartphone app.
Here's how:
Open the Dubai Police app, available on Apple and Android devices, and log in using your UAE Pass.
Select the reporting service: On the homepage, tap 'Submit a Report', select 'Traffic Accidents Report', then 'Start Service' and choose 'Accident Report for Unknown Party'.
Enter your details: Provide the required information, including your vehicle plate number, driving licence number and mobile number.
Upload photographs: Attach clear pictures of the damage and your vehicle, including photographs showing all four sides.
Review and submit: Check the accident details and uploaded photographs, then submit the report and pay the Dh420 service fee.
Once your application has been processed, you will receive an accident report that can be used to file an insurance claim.
Important: This service is only available for accidents that occurred in Dubai. The issued accident report is valid for three months.
Reporting an accident involving an unknown party costs Dh420 in Dubai. However, this may not be your only expense. Depending on your insurance policy and the extent of the damage, you could also face:
Insurance excess: The amount you must contribute towards repairs before your insurer covers the remaining eligible costs.
Repair bills: If your insurance does not cover damage to your own vehicle, you may have to pay the full repair cost.
Additional expenses: Towing, alternative transport while your car is being repaired or repairs excluded from your insurance coverage.
The cost of repairing a scratch or dent can range from Dh250 to Dh3,500 or more, depending on the extent of the damage, the vehicle model, the affected parts and the repair required.
This largely depends on whether you have comprehensive or third-party motor insurance.
Comprehensive insurance
Comprehensive insurance generally covers accidental damage to your own vehicle, including damage caused by an unidentified driver, subject to the policy's terms and exclusions.
However, having comprehensive cover does not necessarily mean repairs will be free. You may still have to pay an insurance excess, and additional conditions or charges may apply.
Third-party insurance
Third-party liability insurance generally covers damage or injuries caused to other people, rather than damage to your own vehicle.
If someone damages your parked car and cannot be identified, your third-party policy will generally not cover the repairs, leaving you responsible for the costs.