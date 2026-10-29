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Djokovic weathers the storm on return to Basel

The Serbian won the Basel title on his debut at the tournament 17 years ago

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Novak Djokovic showed he still has plenty left in the tank
Novak Djokovic showed he still has plenty left in the tank
AFP

Dubai: Novak Djokovic battled back from a set down to defeat Ugo Humbert on his return to Basel for the first time in 15 years.

With the season nearing its conclusion, Djokovic is fighting to secure a place at the ATP Finals in Turin. The Serbian kept his hopes alive with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory over Frenchman Humbert, describing the result as a "big win".

The 39-year-old sealed the contest after two and a half hours, firing a forehand winner down the line to complete his comeback.

Djokovic, currently 11th in the race to Turin, remains in contention to make a record 19th appearance at the season-ending tournament, which features only the top eight players of the year.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion last competed in Basel in 2011, having won the title two years earlier by beating great rival Roger Federer in the final.

"I was under attack from the very first point and had to weather the storm," Djokovic said.

"It's my first indoor match, so I expected to be a little bit rusty in a tough draw. It is a big win for me, I know there are quite a few things I can do better but a win is a win, and I will take that today."

The victory marked Djokovic's 20th tour-level win of the season, extending his remarkable run of reaching that milestone for 21 consecutive years.

Having dropped the opening set, Djokovic faced further pressure from world number 38 Humbert in the second, saving two break points to avoid falling behind early.

However, the Serbian found his rhythm and broke the Frenchman's serve in the next game to begin his recovery. It was Djokovic's first indoor tournament since lifting the trophy in Athens last November.

Djokovic arrived in Basel 319 points behind Spain's Rafael Jodar, who holds the final qualifying position for the ATP Finals and also collected 50 points by winning his opening match.

The Serbian is also chasing a place alongside Roger Federer, who won 103 men's tour-level titles in the Open era, as the second-most successful champion in Basel. Djokovic claimed his 102nd career title in Beijing in October, ending a year-long wait for another tournament victory.

Elsewhere, Britain's Harriet Dart booked her place in the Guangzhou Open quarter-finals after overcoming second seed Janice Tjen in a three-set battle in China.

The British number five defeated her Indonesian opponent 6-4 3-6 6-3 after two hours and 28 minutes on court.

Dart, ranked 115th in the world, will next meet former world number two Paula Badosa. The Spaniard needed just 67 minutes to beat Austria's Sinja Kraus 6-1 6-4.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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