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UAE 999 vs 901: When should you call each police number and why?

Why reserving 999 for real emergencies can save lives in the UAE

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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Dubai Police’s 901 hotline handles non-emergency enquiries and services, while 999 is reserved for situations requiring immediate police intervention.
Dubai Police’s 901 hotline handles non-emergency enquiries and services, while 999 is reserved for situations requiring immediate police intervention.
Courtesy: Dubai Police

Dubai: If you need to contact the police in the UAE, knowing whether to dial 999 or 901 could make a difference when every second counts.

The UAE’s emergency number, 999, is intended for serious incidents requiring an immediate response. However, police authorities continue to receive calls about non-urgent enquiries and services through the emergency line.

That is why September 9 has been designated UAE Emergency Number Day, with the Ministry of Interior (MOI) launching a nationwide awareness campaign urging the public to reserve 999 for genuine emergencies.

The campaign, launched in cooperation with Dubai Police and police forces across the country under the slogan “Every Second Makes a Difference”, aims to reduce non-emergency calls to 999 and keep emergency lines available for people who need urgent assistance.

When should you call 999?

Call 999 when you are facing a genuine emergency that requires immediate police intervention.

When making an emergency call, authorities advise callers to provide clear and accurate information, particularly:

  • Your precise location

  • What has happened

  • Details that can help police understand the situation

Callers should also remain on the line, cooperate with the emergency operator and answer questions as accurately as possible. This allows the operations room to assess the situation, determine the appropriate response and dispatch the necessary emergency teams.

So, when should you call 901?

901 is Dubai Police’s non-emergency hotline.

It is designed for general enquiries, requests and police services that do not require an immediate emergency response.

Dubai Police says its 901 Contact Centre currently provides 33 services, covering areas including criminal matters, traffic services, certificates, permits and community support.

The service is available around the clock through the 901 hotline, with some services also available through Dubai Police’s digital channels.

At the start of 2026, Dubai Police's 901 Contact Centre, dedicated to handling non-emergency cases and responding to public enquiries, had received 274,251 calls.

What can you use Dubai Police 901 for?

Examples of services available through 901 include:

Criminal and police services

  • Requests for assistance

  • Reporting bounced cheques

  • Reporting refusal of payment

  • Requests relating to bail

  • Reporting or enquiring about found property

Traffic services

  • Minor traffic accident reports where there are no injuries

  • Traffic accident reports involving an unknown party

  • Replacing a lost traffic accident report

  • Enquiries about and payment of traffic fines

  • Copies of traffic violation documents

  • Traffic fine instalment requests

Certificates

  • Criminal status certificates

  • Traffic status certificates

  • Lost item certificates

  • Traffic fines clearance certificates

  • ‘To whom it may concern’ certificates

Permits and other services

  • Night work permits

  • Burial and body repatriation permits

  • Inmate and detainee visit requests

  • Vehicle impoundment-related services

  • Smart impoundment requests

Community support

  • Labour complaints

  • Home security service requests

  • Support for women and children affected by violence, abuse or neglect

  • Support for victims of human trafficking

  • Requests for metal barriers and other community services

Dubai Police’s service catalogue also lists services covering traffic, certificates, permits, worker complaints, women’s protection and human trafficking support.Certificates

  • Criminal status certificates

  • Traffic status certificates

  • Lost item certificates

  • Traffic fines clearance certificates

  • ‘To whom it may concern’ certificates

Permits and other services

  • Night work permits

  • Burial and body repatriation permits

  • Inmate and detainee visit requests

  • Vehicle impoundment-related services

  • Smart impoundment requests

Community support

  • Labour complaints

  • Home security service requests

  • Support for women and children affected by violence, abuse or neglect

  • Support for victims of human trafficking

  • Requests for metal barriers and other community services

Dubai Police’s service catalogue also lists services covering traffic, certificates, permits, worker complaints, women’s protection and human trafficking support.

Why does it matter which number you call?

The distinction is simple: 999 is for emergencies; 901 is for non-emergency police services and enquiries.

Using 999 for routine questions or services can tie up emergency lines and potentially delay assistance to someone facing a serious incident.

Misuse of the 999 hotline can place unnecessary pressure on emergency operations and potentially delay assistance to people dealing with genuine emergencies.

This is why residents and visitors are urged to use 901 for non-emergency police enquiries and services, keeping 999 available for situations that require an immediate response.

This article was published in 2021 and has been updated since.

Related Topics:
Dubai Police

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