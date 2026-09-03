Banks, businesses and users urged to add extra steps before approving chat payments
It’s an agony, as digital communication becomes an integral part of everyday life, fraudsters are increasingly exploiting chat and messaging services to impersonate trusted individuals and organizations and trick users into making unauthorized financial transfers.
The warning from cybersecurity and financial-safety experts is clear: a familiar name, photograph, phone number or profile on a messaging service should never be treated as proof of identity.
Fraudulent requests often arrive through chat messages claiming to come from an executive, a friend, family member, colleague, manager or business representative. The sender may ask the recipient to urgently transfer money, make a payment, change bank details or provide sensitive financial information.
Experts say the first line of defense is independent identity verification.
If a message requests money or a financial transaction, users should not verify the sender solely through the same chat conversation. Instead, they should use an alternate and trusted communication channel.
The safest approach may be as simple as picking up the phone and calling the person directly using a previously saved telephone number bur not a number supplied in the suspicious message.
A simple question such as, “Did you just send me this request?” can prevent a potentially serious financial loss.
For business transactions, employees should independently contact the relevant colleague, manager or supplier using an established company telephone number or another trusted channel before acting on an unexpected payment instruction.
Financial institutions and digital services can also play an important role by placing prominent warnings and alerts around unusual or potentially risky transactions.
Users should be shown clear warnings when a payment involves a new recipient, unusual account details, a large amount, or other circumstances associated with elevated fraud risk. Alerts should encourage the customer to stop and independently verify the request before proceeding.
Such warnings are most effective when they are direct and easy to understand. A prominent message reminding users that “Your contact's account may have been impersonated — verify their identity through another channel before transferring money” can provide a crucial moment for reconsideration.
Transaction alerts, confirmation messages and notifications can also help users recognize suspicious activity quickly and contact their bank before further transactions take place.
Users should be vigilant enough and should not ignore the alerts / warnings while accepting new chat, email, meeting or messaging request with external parties.
And organisations must make the right decision to restrict external users or keep it wide open with anticipated risk of exploitation.
Fraudsters frequently attempt to create pressure by claiming that a payment must be made immediately. Experts advise users to regard urgency itself as a warning sign.
A legitimate request for money should withstand a short verification process. If someone claims to be a friend, relative or colleague, call the actual person and confirm the request before transferring funds.
Users should also be cautious about requests for passwords, PINs, authentication codes or other confidential banking information. Such information should never be disclosed simply because a message appears to come from a trusted contact.
The safest practice can be summarized in three steps:
Stop: Do not immediately respond to an unexpected financial request.
Verify: Check the person's identity through an independent source.
Call: Contact the actual person using a trusted phone number or alternative communication method and confirm that the request genuinely came from them.
If a transfer has already been made without authorization, the victim should immediately contact the bank or payment provider, preserve the relevant messages and transaction information, and report the incident to the appropriate authorities.
As we understood, in a world where digital identities can be easily replicated, altered, or impersonated, technology alone is not enough to protect us from fraud. The strongest defense remains a simple but critical practice: verify before you trust and verify before you act. Any request involving financial transactions, sensitive information, or urgent actions should be independently confirmed through a separate communication channel.
A message may appear authentic, and a profile may seem familiar, but appearances can be deceiving. Before money changes hands or decisions are made, pause and ask the most important question:
Your decision matters, each decision can make or break. That moment of verification can be the difference between preventing fraud and becoming its next victim.