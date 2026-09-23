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Why hot surfaces are tougher on small feet

Why bare feet and sun-heated surfaces are a tricky combination for kids

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Gulf News
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Hot sand and sun-exposed pool decks can become uncomfortable quickly, making protective footwear especially useful for children during outdoor play.
Hot sand and sun-exposed pool decks can become uncomfortable quickly, making protective footwear especially useful for children during outdoor play.

A child does not need to step on metal for a sun-heated surface to become a problem. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission warns that plastic, rubber and other surfaces can become hot enough to cause thermal burns after prolonged exposure to direct sunlight. Paediatric research gives that warning useful context. In one study of 58 children treated for burns caused by naturally heated surfaces, feet were the most commonly affected body area, accounting for 62 per cent of cases. Around pools and beaches, footwear therefore has a job beyond keeping sand out.

Why children experience hot surfaces differently

Temperature is only part of what determines a contact burn. Duration of contact and skin thickness matter too. Paediatric burn literature describes children’s skin as thinner than adult skin, with thickness increasing as they grow. Given the same heat exposure, thinner skin can contribute to a deeper injury.

Behaviour matters as well. Burn specialists note that young children can have a slower withdrawal response or momentarily remain in contact with a hot surface rather than reacting as an adult would. Very young children may also be less able to identify and clearly explain discomfort before an adult notices it.

The practical point is not that every sunny pool deck or beach is hazardous. Surface temperature changes with material, colour, shade, exposure time and weather. Rather, an adult’s quick barefoot test is an imperfect guide to what will feel comfortable to a smaller child.

That is especially relevant to UAE family outings, where feet can move repeatedly between shaded areas, sun-exposed paving, wet pool surrounds and open sand. A simple physical barrier can reduce direct contact while also giving children footwear suited to wet environments.

What to look for

Fit comes first. Water footwear should stay securely on the foot when wet without pinching, rubbing or leaving excessive room for the foot to slide. For poolside use, look for a flexible outsole with a defined tread rather than a smooth bottom. At the beach, a closed or closely fitted design can provide more coverage between the sole and hot sand.

Quick-drying materials and drainage can make repeated trips in and out of water more comfortable. Grip varies with the surface, contamination, wear and the outsole itself, so children still need appropriate supervision around wet areas.

Recommended protective footwear

SLIPSTOP Kids Water Shoes

Designed for pool, beach and other wet environments, these lightweight water shoes create a physical barrier between children’s feet and sun-heated or rough surfaces. The textured, firm-grip soles are intended to improve traction on wet pool decks and tiles, while also separating bare skin from hot sand and paving.

The upper uses lightweight, breathable, water-resistant fabric designed to dry quickly after getting wet. A soft, stretchy construction allows the shoes to slip on and off easily while flexing with the foot. Their combination of sole coverage, quick-drying fabric and wet-surface grip makes them particularly practical for moving between the pool, beach and other outdoor areas in the UAE.

Verdict

Hot sand and poolside paving are easy for adults to underestimate because the temperature underfoot depends on the surface and the length of contact, while younger children have different skin and behavioural responses to heat. Studies of paediatric contact burns reinforce a simple lesson: feet are worth protecting in hot, sunny environments.

Choose footwear primarily for secure fit, sole coverage and suitable wet-surface tread, then consider drainage and drying speed. If a child develops persistent pain, blistering or other concerning skin changes after heat exposure, seek medical advice.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

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