Why hot surfaces are tougher on small feet

A child does not need to step on metal for a sun-heated surface to become a problem. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission warns that plastic, rubber and other surfaces can become hot enough to cause thermal burns after prolonged exposure to direct sunlight. Paediatric research gives that warning useful context. In one study of 58 children treated for burns caused by naturally heated surfaces, feet were the most commonly affected body area, accounting for 62 per cent of cases. Around pools and beaches, footwear therefore has a job beyond keeping sand out.