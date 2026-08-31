Techie Tonic: How AI could transform the way we use the internet

It was an exciting period, since the dawn of the modern internet, the web browser has reigned as its primary portal. What began in the 1990s with trailblazers like Netscape evolved into an enduring ecosystem shaped by Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge. Yet despite revolutions in computing, connectivity, and digital experiences, the essence of web navigation has scarcely changed, and we could see users seek information, open websites, and chart their course from page to page, one click at a time.