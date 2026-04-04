Uninsured driver ordered to pay Dh28,000 after causing Abu Dhabi traffic accident

Court ruling underscores legal risks of driving without insurance in UAE
Abu Dhabi: A man driving an uninsured car has been ordered by the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court to pay Dh28,000 in compensation after causing a traffic accident that damaged a woman’s vehicle.
The court ruled that the driver must pay Dh20,000 in compensation in addition to an Dh8,000 fine after it found he was fully liable for the accident due to negligence, lack of caution and the absence of valid insurance coverage at the time of the incident.
According to Al Khaleej newspaper, the claimant filed a lawsuit seeking Dh23,000 for material damages resulting from the accident and Dh10,000 for moral damages, as well as legal expenses.
Investigations conducted by Abu Dhabi Traffic Prosecution confirmed the driver’s responsibility, and the case was referred to criminal court, establishing his fault.
Court documents also showed that the defendant did not have insurance coverage on his vehicle when the accident occurred, making him personally liable for the damages caused by his actions.
The claimant submitted repair quotations from authorised workshops estimating the cost of repairing the damaged vehicle at Dh23,000, according to documents presented before the court.