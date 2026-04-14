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UAE top court overturns deportation order in drug case involving expatriate woman

Top court orders retrial of woman in drug case

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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The proposed amendment to Article 40 of the Civil and Commercial Execution Law would have empowered a panel of three judges to rule on cases involving expatriate residents facing both deportation and a travel ban. It would have also allowed appeals to be filed within seven days before the High Civil Court. Illustrative image.
The proposed amendment to Article 40 of the Civil and Commercial Execution Law would have empowered a panel of three judges to rule on cases involving expatriate residents facing both deportation and a travel ban. It would have also allowed appeals to be filed within seven days before the High Civil Court. Illustrative image.
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The Federal Supreme Court has overturned a deportation order issued against a foreign woman convicted of drug-related offences, ruling that her case must be reconsidered under a more lenient law.

The woman had been convicted of consuming and possessing psychotropic substances for personal use, as well as depositing money into another person’s bank account to facilitate drug-related activity. A lower court fined her Dh20,000 and ordered confiscation of seized items.

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While the Court of Appeal upheld the fine, it added a deportation order following the completion of her sentence, Emarat Al Youm Arabic daily reported.  The defendant challenged the ruling, arguing that deportation would cause serious harm to her family, as she is married and resides in the UAE.

In its judgment, the Federal Supreme Court said a new law introduced in 2025 must be applied, as it is more favourable to the defendant. The amended legislation allows exceptions to deportation in cases where it would destabilise a family or deprive dependants of care.

The court quashed the deportation order and referred the case back for reconsideration to determine whether those conditions apply.

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