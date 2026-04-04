UAE weather forecast: Rising temperatures; rain, strong winds ahead

Clouds, cooler air and strong northwesterly winds to bring dust and high waves
Dubai: Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected across the UAE on Saturday, with temperatures set to rise slightly before unsettled conditions bring a chance of rain and stronger winds in the days ahead, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach between 24°C and 28°C in coastal areas and 27°C to 32°C inland, while mountainous regions will remain cooler.
Winds will be light to moderate, ranging between 10 and 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h, with generally slight sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
From Sunday, cloud cover is expected to increase, with a probability of light rainfall over islands and parts of coastal and northern areas.
Winds are forecast to strengthen over the sea, reaching up to 40 km/h, while sea conditions may turn moderate to rough by night.
More unsettled weather is expected on Monday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a continued chance of light rain in some coastal and northern areas, accompanied by a drop in temperatures.
Northwesterly winds are expected to freshen at times, raising dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility, with speeds reaching 45 km/h. Sea conditions are forecast to become rough to very rough.
By Tuesday, fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected, but moderate to fresh northwesterly winds could continue to cause blowing dust, with speeds reaching 50 km/h in exposed areas. Rough sea conditions are expected to persist.
On Wednesday, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast with another chance of rainfall over some coastal, western and eastern areas. Winds may remain fresh at times, causing dusty conditions, while seas are expected to remain rough before gradually improving.