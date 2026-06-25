US promises to protect Gulf interests in Iran talks, Rubio rejects Strait of Hormuz tolls

The Trump administration said "technical negotiations" with Iran will continue in the coming days, but acknowledged that the future of Tehran's nuclear programme remains the biggest hurdle to securing a lasting ceasefire after months of conflict.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said discussions with Iranian officials would move forward, with negotiators expected to tackle complex technical issues surrounding Iran's nuclear activities, which US officials have repeatedly said must never lead to the development of a nuclear weapon.

Speaking during a diplomatic tour of the Arabian Gulf, Rubio said he visited Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to thank the three US partners for what he described as their "incredible support" during the recent conflict and subsequent ceasefire efforts.

Rubio stressed that Washington would not sideline its regional partners while pursuing a diplomatic agreement with Tehran. He assured that the US would "never undermine" Gulf allies, adding his meetings as "very frank, honest, important."

The comments underscore the administration's effort to reassure Gulf states, many of which have long viewed Iran's expanding military capabilities and regional influence as a direct security threat. Officials have said any long-term agreement must address concerns shared by US allies while preventing Iran from rebuilding its nuclear program.