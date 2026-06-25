Dubai: The impact of lower oil and shipping costs could begin to appear within a few weeks, but it may take several months for these savings to fully pass through to retail prices and consumer goods, depending on supply chains and existing contracts, industry experts said.

The first signs of relief are likely to be felt in fuel and shipping costs, followed by goods that depend heavily on transport and energy expenses. Food products, transportation services and travel costs could also see some benefit over time if lower oil and freight costs are sustained.

“The impact of lower oil and shipping costs could begin to appear within a few weeks. However, it may take several months for these savings to fully pass through to retail prices and consumer goods, depending on supply chains and existing contracts,” he said.

Haris Shaikh, CEO of Gallop Shipping in Dubai, said the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz allows oil, gas and goods to move normally again through one of the world’s most important trade routes, reducing concerns about supply disruption and easing pressure on energy and shipping costs.

Consumers, however, should not expect an immediate drop in supermarket bills or retail prices. Many businesses are still working through stock bought when shipping costs were higher, while suppliers, insurers and freight companies will want to see stability hold before fully resetting prices and operations.

“The deal is good news for the UAE because it makes shipping routes in the Gulf safer and more reliable. This should help lower shipping costs and increase the amount of cargo moving through UAE ports. However, things may not return to normal right away. Shipping companies, insurers, and businesses will want to see stability over time before fully restoring operations,” she said.

“At Jebel Ali, we have prepared extensively for the return of sea freight volumes through the Strait of Hormuz and our teams are primed and ready to manage the increase in vessel calls once shipping schedules begin to normalise,” said Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC.

“The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is good news for UAE retailers and shoppers, but the benefits will not happen right away. Businesses need time to adjust, and many retailers are still selling products bought when shipping costs were higher. If the situation remains stable, shoppers could see more stable prices and better product availability over the next few months,” Alemadi said.

The most evident consumer benefit over the next few months may be steadier prices and stronger availability, especially for imported goods that rely on shipping schedules. Significant price cuts will depend on how long the route remains stable, how quickly freight rates adjust, and when retailers replace higher-cost inventory with new shipments bought at lower logistics costs.

The two countries agreed to sustain dialogue through a joint working group between their foreign ministries. The group will discuss the future management of navigation in the Strait, including services and associated costs, while also engaging with littoral states in the region and other related parties.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.