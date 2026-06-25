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Lebanon cancels end-year high school exams over security concerns

Students will be assessed on year-round performance

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Students took to the streets after the Cabinet announced the cancelation of high school exams, while videos circulating on social media showed them dancing, setting off fireworks and celebrating a decision that ended weeks of uncertainty and anxiety for students and their families.
Students took to the streets after the Cabinet announced the cancelation of high school exams, while videos circulating on social media showed them dancing, setting off fireworks and celebrating a decision that ended weeks of uncertainty and anxiety for students and their families.
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Dubai: Lebanon has cancelled this year's official secondary school examinations, known as the baccalaureate, because of the country's deteriorating security situation, Education Minister Rima Karami said on Thursday.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Karami said all students registered for the national examinations would be exempt and awarded certificates based on continuous assessment throughout the academic year.

Students will qualify for the certificate provided they achieved an average score of at least 9.5 out of 20.

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Karami said the official baccalaureate examinations were cancelled "due to the exceptional circumstances and difficult security conditions the country is facing."

The minister said the decision followed assessments by Lebanon's security and military authorities, which concluded they could not guarantee the conditions needed to hold the examinations fairly and safely across all parts of the country.

The announcement triggered celebrations among secondary school students, many of whom had earlier staged protests outside the Cabinet headquarters and Beirut's Riad Al Solh Square, calling for the examinations to be cancelled.

Students took to the streets after the Cabinet approved the measure, while videos circulating on social media showed them dancing, setting off fireworks and celebrating a decision that ended weeks of uncertainty and anxiety for students and their families.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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