US-Iran ceasefire: Iranian delegation arrives in Pakistan after Trump warning as Israel–Hezbollah tensions rise

Trump's remarks come a day after he strongly criticised Tehran over its reported proposal to levy transit fees on ships crossing the Strait, which serves as a vital artery for global oil shipments.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised Iran for attempting to use international waterways for leverage, stating that the United States had restrained itself only to allow space for negotiations.

"The Iranians don't seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short-term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!" the post read.

In a separate post, he also took aim at Iran's communication strategy, saying, "The Iranians are better at handling the Fake News Media, and 'Public Relations,' than they are at fighting!"

The remarks come amid renewed debate over transit policies through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy shipping route.