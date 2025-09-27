Weekend Digest: Emirates updates, Carrefour woes, Dubai vegetarian legacy, UAE public holidays, and more

Here’s your roundup of the top trending stories making headlines this weekend
From big wins to global headlines, this weekend’s news has something for everyone. Emirates is giving away 25 million Skywards miles, Sholay returns to cinemas with its original ending after 50 years, Emirates reminds travellers of new power bank rule and UAE–India airfares have dropped to record lows.
Tech enthusiasts can try 10 Gemini AI photo-editing prompts, while Pakistan’s airlines have been cleared to resume UK flights after a five-year ban. Plus, take an inside look at Robin Uthappa’s Dubai home, celebrate Dubai’s beloved 50-year-old vegetarian brand, track Carrefour’s global struggles, and plan ahead with predicted UAE public holidays for 2026.
Here’s your weekly roundup so you can catch up on what you might have missed. Keep scrolling to stay in the loop.
The airline is marking 25 years of its loyalty programme with one of its biggest-ever giveaways, including a grand prize of one million miles.
The former cricketer opens up about family life, privacy, and why his children will grow up as ‘global citizens’.
Once a retail giant, Carrefour is shutting stores globally as its market value shrinks to a fraction of its past size.
From October 1, passengers will no longer be allowed to use power banks during flights. Etihad has also clarified rules on Bluetooth speakers.
Residents can expect 12 holidays, including Eid breaks and the possibility of a six-day weekend. Read more
Founded by Indian farmer brothers, the restaurant chain has built a legacy of comfort food over half a century.
The classic 1975 blockbuster will be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Sydney with its rarely seen climax.
Google’s Gemini AI makes pro-level photo editing possible with just a text command.
Pakistani airlines cleared for UK flights after 5 years
Airblue and PIA regain clearance to operate in Britain after safety audits, boosting Pakistan’s aviation sector.
Airfares are at record lows post-summer, but travel agents say outbound demand remains surprisingly weak.
