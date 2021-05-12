Dubai Garden Glow at Zabeel Park. Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: The Eid Al Fitr holidays present the choicest opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in Dubai with the entire family. Dubai Garden Glow theme park is one of the most sought-after venues here, where health and safety precautions are always top priority for guests amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, for subscribers of Gulf News, UAE’s leading newspaper and news website, the Eid holidays are a welcome time to avail the Gulf News Dubai Garden Glow Vouchers, included in this year’s annual subscription promotion of Gulf News. Every subscriber has received two Garden Glow vouchers worth a total of Dh130 (Dh65 each), good for free admission to Garden Glow for two persons. These vouchers should be availed by May 30, 2021.

Chanchal Samanta, director of Dubai Garden Glow, said: “Dubai Garden Glow welcomes all families to celebrate on the occasion of Eid in the colourful ‘World of Happiness’ where safety and precautions are always top priority.”

Dubai Garden Glow, home to the Alluring Glow Park, Biggest Dinosaurs Park, Spectacular Art Park and Miraculous Magic Park, has opened its doors for the Sixth Season. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Garden Glow, home to the Alluring Glow Park, Biggest Dinosaurs Park, Spectacular Art Park and Miraculous Magic Park, has opened its doors for the Sixth Season. This year’s theme is ‘Back to Nature’.

The lights interlace with dominant palettes to create “a bright and beautiful world” of artistic installations. Developed around the theme of ‘Back to Nature’, more than 500 sets liven up the park.

Also, Magic Park sees the use of geometric forms to create hypnotic optical effects and illusions. Meanwhile, Dinosaur Park brings to life the giant creatures normally seen only in books and movies. The Art Park has been constructed using recycled material around the theme of ‘Back to Nature’. This Art Park is surrounded by wildlife installations made of used materials such as bottles, CDs and porcelain cups and plates.

More than ten million LED lights and yards of colourful recycled luminous fabrics have been used in the Glow Park, which has more than 500 glowing sets. Image Credit: Supplied

Ten million LED lights

More than ten million LED lights and yards of colourful recycled luminous fabrics have been used in the Glow Park, which has more than 500 glowing sets. The Art Park contains 100,000 different types of recyclable glass, porcelain and plastic bottles and dishes while the Dinosaur Park showcases more than 100 animatronic dinosaurs.

