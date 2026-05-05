GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Pakistan restores passport services in UAE after global outage

Pakistani missions resume operations after 8-day suspension caused by technical fault

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan passport services were restored on Tuesday, May 5 after eight days of technical glitch.
Pakistan passport services were restored on Tuesday, May 5 after eight days of technical glitch.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Passport services at Pakistani embassies and consulates have been restored in the UAE and many other countries in the world on Tuesday, May 5, bringing relief to thousands of overseas Pakistanis affected by an eight-day disruption.

The restoration follows a system-wide technical fault at the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGI & P) headquarters in Islamabad, which had forced the suspension of passport services at missions abroad since April 29.

Pakistan’s embassy and consulate in the UAE confirmed the resumption of services in official notifications issued on Tuesday.

“Passport services at the Consulate General of Pakistan and the Embassy have been fully restored. All applicants may visit the consulate and the embassy for passport processing during the specified times,” the Consulate said.

Outage impact

The outage had impacted Pakistani missions across the Gulf and beyond, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait, leaving thousands unable to renew or apply for passports.

In the UAE alone, missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi typically handle between 800 and 1,000 applications daily, and the suspension caused significant inconvenience for residents dealing with visa renewals, travel plans and employment requirements.

The disruption was attributed to a technical glitch at the DGI & P headquarters, where officials and IT experts had been working to resolve the issue since late April.

The resumption of services is expected to ease pressure on missions, particularly for urgent cases such as expiring passports and applications for newborn children, which require in-person processing.

Authorities have advised applicants to visit embassies and consulates during designated timings and expect a surge in demand in the coming days as backlogs are cleared.

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan passport services remained suspended in the UAE and elsewhere in teh world since April 29

Pakistan passport services halted worldwide, no updates

2m read
Pakistan passport services remained suspended in the UAE for the second day

Pakistan passport services remained suspended in UAE

2m read
Pakistan passport services have been suspended outside the country due to technical glitch on Wednesday

Pakistan passport services suspended in UAE, KSA

2m read
Indians in the UAE will need to use Alhind Tours and Travels for passport renewals, visa applications and other consular services from July 1, replacing BLS International which has handled the contract since 2011.

UAE Indian consular services moves from BLS to Alhind

3m read