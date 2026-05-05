Pakistan restores passport services in UAE after global outage

The restoration follows a system-wide technical fault at the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGI & P) headquarters in Islamabad, which had forced the suspension of passport services at missions abroad since April 29.

Dubai: Passport services at Pakistani embassies and consulates have been restored in the UAE and many other countries in the world on Tuesday, May 5, bringing relief to thousands of overseas Pakistanis affected by an eight-day disruption.

“Passport services at the Consulate General of Pakistan and the Embassy have been fully restored. All applicants may visit the consulate and the embassy for passport processing during the specified times,” the Consulate said.

The disruption was attributed to a technical glitch at the DGI & P headquarters, where officials and IT experts had been working to resolve the issue since late April.

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