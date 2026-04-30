Pakistan passport services halt enters second day in UAE, KSA

The disruption has created significant challenges for Pakistani nationals in the UAE, many of whom depend on timely passport renewals for travel, residency and visa-related requirements. An estimated 800 to 1,000 applicants visit the consulate and embassy daily for passport services, highlighting the scale of the impact.

Authorities have not issued an official statement on when in-person passport processing will resume. However, an official at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai indicated that services are expected to restart on Monday, May 4, offering some tentative relief to affected residents.

Reassuring the community, officials said updates will be shared as soon as services are restored. “The community will be informed immediately on resumption of the service,” the embassy said.

Instead, applicants are encouraged to use the online passport application system for renewals and new applications where possible. Those unable to access digital services have been asked to wait for further guidance.

According to a senior official, the issue stems from a major technical glitch affecting passport services in multiple countries, with expatriates in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and across the Gulf among the hardest hit.

The suspension was first announced on Wednesday by Pakistan’s missions in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, citing technical and maintenance issues. Since then, all in-person passport services have come to a complete halt, with officials confirming that operations will remain suspended until further notice.

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