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Pakistan passport services halt enters second day in UAE, KSA

No official timeline yet; services may resume by May 4 amid technical glitch

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
2 MIN READ
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Pakistan passport services remained suspended in the UAE for the second day
Pakistan passport services remained suspended in the UAE for the second day
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Dubai: Pakistan’s passport services remained suspended for a second consecutive day across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and several other countries, leaving thousands of expatriates in limbo with no confirmed timeline for restoration.

Authorities have not issued an official statement on when in-person passport processing will resume. However, an official at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai indicated that services are expected to restart on Monday, May 4, offering some tentative relief to affected residents.

The disruption has created significant challenges for Pakistani nationals in the UAE, many of whom depend on timely passport renewals for travel, residency and visa-related requirements. An estimated 800 to 1,000 applicants visit the consulate and embassy daily for passport services, highlighting the scale of the impact.

Technical issues

The suspension was first announced on Wednesday by Pakistan’s missions in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, citing technical and maintenance issues. Since then, all in-person passport services have come to a complete halt, with officials confirming that operations will remain suspended until further notice.

According to a senior official, the issue stems from a major technical glitch affecting passport services in multiple countries, with expatriates in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and across the Gulf among the hardest hit.

Online alternative

In response, Pakistani missions have advised nationals in the UAE to avoid visiting embassy or consulate premises for passport-related services during the disruption.

Instead, applicants are encouraged to use the online passport application system for renewals and new applications where possible. Those unable to access digital services have been asked to wait for further guidance.

Reassuring the community, officials said updates will be shared as soon as services are restored. “The community will be informed immediately on resumption of the service,” the embassy said.

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
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