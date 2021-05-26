Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists who wish to drive at lower speeds to use the right lanes in order to ensure traffic safety. Failing to give way to an overtaking vehicle approaching from the left can earn a motorist a Dh400 fine, police warned on social media.
A video clip showed motorists driving at low speeds on the extreme left lane, which prevents others from overtaking if required. Other vehicles are also seen overtaking from the right, which the Police warned against. An incident in which a car turned over on the road is also shown in the clip.
“Overtaking from the right poses dangers as it can cause tragic accidents and lead to serious injuries or deaths for road users,” police cautioned.
The authorities also reminded motorists to be attentive on the roads and to avoid changing lanes until the road is clear, maintaining sufficient distance between vehicles. Motorists must also indicate when changing lanes, police said.