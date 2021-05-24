Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reminded commuters using Dubai Metro’s Green Line that the starting time will be advanced to 5am beginning on June 1.
The RTA tweeted on Monday: “To all @DubaiMetro users, please be informed about the new operating hours of the metro on the Green Line, starting June 1, 2021: Saturday to Wednesday: 5am-12am Thursday: 5am-1am (next day) Friday: 10am-1am (next day). Currently, trains on Green Line operate from 5.30am to midnight.
The change in the schedule was first made on Saturday following RTA announcement that the Dubai Investment Park and Expo Stations on Dubai Metro Route 2020 will start operating from June 1. “The start of the Green Line service will be advanced to 5am, and the service frequency on the line will be five minutes during peak times,” the RTA announced earlier.