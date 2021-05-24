The Dubai Police General Command has added the 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV to its fleet of luxury patrol cars. The first SUV from Hyundai’s premium brand was supplied by the exclusive distributor of Genesis in the UAE, Juma Al Majid Est.
Brigadier Dr Mohammad Al Razooqi, Director of Transport and Rescue at Dubai Police, said Dubai Police has always sought adding the most efficient, flexible and latest models of vehicles to its fleet to deal with various situations, as well as to enhance the mechanisms of policing work and achieve the goals of maintaining the security and safety of Dubai.
Bang Sun Jeong, Vice President, Head of Genesis Middle East and Africa Operation, said: “We are proud to work in harmony with the Dubai Police General Command in order to support its policing work and maintaining the safety and security of all citizens, residents and visitors in Dubai”.
Suliman ALZaben, Director of Genesis UAE, said: “We take pride in partnering with Dubai Police in various initiatives that aim at spreading awareness among all segments of society on traffic safety”.
“We hope that the high-tech Genesis GV80 contributes to facilitate Dubai Police's operations and provide various services to the public”, he added.
The GV80 SUV is powered by a standard turbocharged four-cylinder or a twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 engine; rear-wheel drive will be standard and all-wheel drive will be optional.