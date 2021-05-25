Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport has issued a warning to owners of trucks parked in Musaffah parking lot M18, for a period exceeding six months. ITC highlighted the necessity to follow up with the administration of the parking lot, to update their vehicle’s data and pay their outstanding fee.
ITC emphasised that failure to do so will result in undertaking the necessary legal actions with the competent authorities in Abu Dhabi in order to sell the neglected vehicles in an auction.
In this regard, ITC has brought to the attention of truck owners the importance of adhering to the rules of managing public parking spaces and has requested truck owners not leave their vehicles in a way that blocks movement of vehicles in the parking lot. It also cautioned truck owners that neglecting to pay outstanding fees for a prolonged period of time or failing to update trucks’ data is in violation of the rules and regulations. ITC also stated that any violation of the said rules will result in the authorities undertaking necessary legal actions.
ITC’s move is in line with its keenness to ensure traffic flow is not blocked, maintain people’s rights, protect society’s safety and security and preserve Abu Dhabi’s public appearance.