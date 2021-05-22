Dubai: Three separate accidents on Dubai roads caused traffic delays on Saturday morning, Dubai Police tweeted, urging motorists to drive carefully.
Shortly after 8am, an accident occurred on Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road before Al Rashidiya Bridge towards Abu Dhabi.
Soon after that another accident took place on Al Khail Road coming from Jebel Ali, in the direction heading towards Al Latifa Hospital bridge.
The third accident, around two hours later, was on Ras Al Khor Road after the Showrooms bridge towards Al Khail Road.
There were no reports of injuries.