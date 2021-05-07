Umm Al Quwain: The Traffic and Patrols Department of Umm Al Quwain Police General Headquarters announced on Friday that it will activate a smart system that can detect tailgating. Drivers who do not leave a safe distance between other vehicles will be fined Dh400 and handed four black points.
Police will later announce on which roads the system will be activated.
The initiative aims to reduce traffic accidents that result in deaths, serious injuries and loss of property, caused by some drivers who do not maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front.
