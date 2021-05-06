EV Lab, a UAE-based platform that promotes electric vehicles and sustainable mobility while bringing together EV owners, has hosted a dedicated Track Day event in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina F1 Circuit for electric cars.
Claimed to be the first event of its kind in the UAE, the EV Lab Track Day was aimed at creating a platform for conversation and active engagement among electric vehicle owners, and underlining the value that EVs lend to the UAE as it resolves to fight climate change.
Organisers say the Track Day event at Yas Marina recorded over 120 attendees, including EV owners and enthusiasts from across the seven emirates, and also shone the spotlight on the EV models available in the UAE. On show were EVs by Mercedes Benz Abu Dhabi, Porsche Abu Dhabi, MG Motors, and Audi, all through Ali & Sons, Chevrolet by Bin Hamoodah, Renault by Al Rostamani, Tesla, and Chevrolet Dubai through Al Ghandi.
Participants had the opportunity to test drive their vehicles at the Yas Marina F1 circuit and to take hot laps with professional drivers in electric vehicles such as the Porsche Taycan, Mercedes EQC, MG, Audi Etron, Tesla, Chevrolet.
“The event served as a window for EV owners and enthusiasts to network and learn more about the trends and advances in the electric vehicle sector. We are honoured that our event series has gained such popularity among the UAE community, especially as it followed the recent resolution by the national leadership to reduce emissions and build a greener environment,” said Kevin Chalhoub, Founder & CEO at EV Lab.