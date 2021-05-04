The safety campaign initiated by CAFU and RoadSafetyUAE is aimed at reducing injuries and fatalities on the road. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A year-long campaign promoting road safety was recently launched by Dubai start-up CAFU and RoadSafetyUAE.

The two entities noted: “With over 1,400 minor accidents recorded during the first week of Ramadan alone, it is a stark reminder of the need to raise awareness of travelling safely on the country’s road network.”

On Monday, four people were hurt in a 34-vehicle pile along Emirates Road. According to Dubai Police, the accident happened due to poor visibility and not leaving a safe distance between vehicles.

CAFU and RoadSafetyUAE noted the campaign is aimed at reducing injuries and fatalities on the road. “Deaths on the road are the number two reason for the cause of death in the UAE, second only to cardiovascular disease, and is sadly also the number one cause for death of children below the age of 15, making it a key priority for awareness.”

Ryan Rogers, head of operations at CAFU said: “The partnership between CAFU and RoadSafetyUAE is focused around our shared goal for maintaining safety on our roads. We are coming together to solve the problem of avoidable road traffic accidents, reducing both injuries and deaths in our community. We are helping to create better driver awareness and safer communities.”

‘Keep residents safe’

Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE, commented: “A lot of the accidents that take place on the roads come down to poor and reckless behaviour such as rash driving or not following basic practices like proper mirror checks before changing lanes; or even a simple lack of awareness and action, such as not knowing when and how to check our tires and notice when it needs a change, particularly during the summer months.”

“The good news is that this is preventable with the right action and attitude,” he underlined, adding: “With more and more cars returning to the roads, we need to be prepared to keep our residents safe on the roads — and that can only happen when the members of our community, from residents through to organisations help to bring about that change.”

#RoadSafeTogether campaign

Over the course of one year, CAFU and RoadSafetyUAE will develop the following initiatives:

> Educational awareness addressing some of the main causes of deaths on the road, including sudden swerving (21 per cent), overspending (12 per cent), and tailgating (11 per cent).

> Car maintenance tips and expert advice to follow to maintain a high level of safety with the operation of a vehicle.

> Tyre health check safety campaign during the summer months which is a cause of over two per cent of all deaths caused by poor tyre health.