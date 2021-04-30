Dubai: A loop on Emirates Road, in the direction of Abu Dhabi and leading to Dubai-Al Ain Road, towards Al Ain, is closed from Friday, 12am, until 6am on Sunday (May 2), Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced.
There is also another road closure on Dubai-Al Ain Road for ten days.
In another tweet, the RTA announced: “A delay is expected on Dubai-Al Ain Rd. towards Dubai after the exit of Umm Al Daman Residence, before the interchange of Emirates Rd. with Dubai-Al Ain Rd., starting Friday, April 30, at 12am for 10 consecutive days.”
The RTA advised motorists to stay cautious and follow the directional signs on-site and use alternative routes to reach their destination.