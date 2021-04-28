Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Visa, an international payment gateway, to identify solutions to improve nol customer experience and move towards realising Dubai’s cashless economy agenda.
Mohammed Yousuf Al Mudharreb, CEO of RTA’s Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, said: “The RTA had established the ‘nol Strategy 2020-2023’ to make nol the leading digital ticketing payment and access platform, enabling seamless mobility, to achieve the vision of a cashless city. In this regard, RTA introduced nolPay application early this year, which enables customers to store nol cards digitally in their mobile phones.”
According to the RTA, “Nol cards can also be used for payment in more than 13,000 retail outlets in UAE, in addition to public parks, museums, Dubai Ladies Club, and more, to align with RTA’s ambitious plans to extend nol payment to other areas in the coming years.”
Best practices
The collaboration between RTA and Visa will focus on best practices and mutually beneficial experiences as well as joint studies to improve customer service and design optimal solutions.
The studies will be conducted in two phases — Phase 1 will focus on futuristic digital payment opportunities and Phase 2 will include participation in workshops and programmes conducted by Visa.
Al Mudharreb praised the MoU signing as “a step towards building strategic partnerships between regionally reputed entities. This step would enhance RTA’s tireless efforts to deliver top-notch services at an affordable rate to make commuters happy”.
Shahebaz Khan, Visa’s general manager for UAE, added: “We have seen a significant increase in consumer preference for digital payments, especially contactless, amid COVID-19, and this will help transform passenger experience and make Dubai more connected. The consumer study will be useful in identifying consumer needs that will help us develop the right digital payment products for commuters. We hope to bring our expertise to play in our partnership with RTA to co-create the future of seamless transportation in Dubai.”