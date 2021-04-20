Dubai: Paying parking fees in Dubai has been made more convenient with an app. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently launched App Clips, an added feature in RTA Dubai App, to ease the payment of public parking fees in the emirate, especially for iPhone users.
RTA announced on Tuesday that motorists can now scan the QR code affixed to parking machines and directional signs across Dubai to have their parking requests processed.
“The initiative constitutes a quality addition to other options for the payment of parking fees in the emirate and will save 30 fils when the motorist opts for the mParking service involving sending an SMS. This new initiative offers a smooth option for the payment of parking fees via nol card or coins, especially when there isn’t enough balance or coins to make full payment,” RTA noted.
Added feature
App Clips is not an application that users must download on their iPhones, but rather an added feature of RTA Dubai App. It pops up once the QR code is scanned and enables the user to smoothly pay the parking fee through Apple Pay.
RTA added: “Users do not have to download RTA Dubai App to access this App Clips feature to pay parking fees. This feature will be available in both Arabic and English languages. We have affixed QR code stickers to parking machines and signboards in more than 70 per cent of public parking lots in Dubai. The process is gathering pace to cover all parking spaces shortly.”