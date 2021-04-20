Abu Dhabi: Motorists found parking their vehicles in bus stops, or using them to stop and pick up or drop off passengers, will be fined Dh2,000, transport authorities have warned.
Abu Dhabi’s public transport regulator, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), stressed that the practice is illegal, as it can increase the risk of traffic accidents or result in bus service delays. Blocking a bus stop in this manner also impedes traffic flow, while endangering public bus users. The violation also extends to instances when private motorists use infrastructure and facilities marked out for public transport.
Field inspections
The ITC will soon deploy field inspectors to counter the practice, and it will also monitor bus stops through traffic cameras. It has also called upon motorists to use dedicated parking spaces to pick up or drop off passengers at all times in order to ensure the safety of all road users.
Bus service improvements
Over the last two years, the ITC has taken a number of steps to enhance the emirate’s public bus network and services, including redesigning routes and introducing 140 new vehicles in 2020. Abu Dhabi Emirate’s buses also offer free Wi-Fi connectivity, whereas a number of shuttles serve remote locations to ensure that commuters have easier access to public buses.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the authority has also ensured the regular sterilisation of public buses, and limited the number of passengers per vehicle in order to allow for social distancing.