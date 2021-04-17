Tunnel at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street with Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. Image Credit: Supplied

• Improves the link with Airport Street, Al Awir and Al Khawaneej communities • Doubles the capacity of Al Khawaneej intersection from 8,000 to 16,000 vehicles per hour • Reduces the waiting time at the intersection of Al Khawaneej -Sh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Roads from 330 seconds to 45 seconds • Cuts the waiting time at Al Khawaneej-Al Amardi junction from 120 seconds to 60 seconds

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday opened the Al Khawaneej Roads Improvement Project. The project includes an underpass of three lanes in each direction at the junction of Al Khawaneej and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Roads as well as a bridge of two lanes in each direction at the junction of Al Amardi and Emirates Roads in the direction of Al Awir.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said, “The Improvement of Al Khawaneej Roads Project is one of the key strategic projects for improving the links between Dubai and Sharjah through the improvement of vertical roads linking with the Emirates Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road up to the Airport Street.”

“The project contributes to slashing the travel time between the Emirates Road and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road from 25 minutes to 9 minutes, and the waiting time at the junction of Al Khawaneej-Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Roads (Al Khawaneej Roundabout) from 330 seconds to just 45 seconds. It also doubles up the capacity of the junction from 8,000 to 16,000 vehicles per hour, and halves the waiting time at the intersection of Al Khawaneej-Al Amardi Roads, which has been upgraded from a roundabout to a surface junction, from 120 seconds to 60 seconds,” explained Al Tayer.

“The project includes the construction of a tunnel of three lanes in each direction extending 680 metres at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Road with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road. Works also included the construction of a surface signalised junction to ensure free and safe traffic flow on Al Khawaneej Road, and upgrading the existing roundabout at the intersection of Al Khawaneej-Al Amardi Roads to a signalised junction. The intersection of Al Amardi-Emirates Roads has also been upgraded to a flyover of two lanes in each direction extending 201 metres above the Emirates Road in the direction of Al Awir,” he noted.

A scale map showing the road alignment at the junction of Al Khawaneej Road-Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road. Image Credit: Supplied

“Work is currently underway of constructing a footbridge near Arabian Centre at Al Khawaneej Road, service roads extending 23km along Al Khawaneej and Al Amardi Roads, and some improvements in three junctions at Algiers Street which will be upgraded to signalised junctions. Other construction underway include street lights, rainwater drainage system, directional signs, road markings, and protection works for road safety,” elaborated Al Tayer.

Supporting Corridors

The construction of Al Khawaneej Roads Improvement Project follows the completion and opening of all phases of Improvements of the Airport Street Project involving upgrading four intersections: Rashidiya, Nad Al Hamar, Marrakech, and Casablanca. The project had immensely improved the traffic flow, reduced the waiting time and sorted out congestions caused by overlapping traffic.