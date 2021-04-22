Dubai: Nad Al Sheba and Meydan Streets in Dubai will be closed for four hours from 9pm to 1am on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to give way to Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) tweeted on Thursday.
The RTA said: “A delay is expected on Nad Al Sheba and Meydan Street on Thursday (April 22), Friday (April 23), and Saturday (April 24) from 9pm to 1am (next day) during the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament 2021. Please use alternative routes: Al Khail Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road to reach your destination.
Cycling championships
Organised by the Dubai Sports Council, the 75km NAS Cycling Championships will take place across three nights, from April 22 to 24, with competition in six different categories for a total prize purse of Dh360,000.
The 2021 NAS Cycling Championship will see competition in six different categories, including Open Men and Women, Emirati Amateur Men and Women, and People of Determination riding Road Bicycles and Hand Bicycles.