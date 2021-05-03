Dubai: A total of 34 cars were involved in a pile-up accident in Dubai’s Emirates Road on Monday.
According to Dubai Police, the accident took place on Emirates Road towards Sharjah after Al Qudra bridge.
The accident occurred due to poor visibility during the dust storm. Police urged motorists to use alternative roads to avoid traffic.
According to Brigadier Saif Al Mazroui, director of traffic department at Dubai Police, two people were severely injured, another sustained moderate injury and one suffered minor injuries.
“The accident happened due to poor visibility and not leaving a safe distance between vehicles,” Brig Al Mazroui said