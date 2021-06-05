Dubai: An accident involving a truck on Emirates Road, after the Dubai-Al Ain bridge towards Sharjah, has caused traffic delays, Dubai Police tweeted on Saturday afternoon, urging motorists to be “extra cautious”.
There were no reports of injuries following the tweet.
In a traffic update, Dubai Police tweeted at 1.45pm: “#Accident on Emirates rd after Dubai-Al Ain bridge towards Sharjah, resulting in traffic delays. Please be extra cautious.”
Read more
Google Maps continued to showed some congestion near the spot even two hours after the accident.