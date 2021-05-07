NATIONAL-DAY_DUBAI_ARSHAD-(Read-Only)
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Public Prosecution said whoever publicly and unduly wears an official attire, specially reserved by law to a certain class of people, shall be sentenced to up to one year in jail or to a fine of no less than Dh10,000.

In its official twitter account on Friday, Public Prosecution said: “Shall be sentenced to a detention for a term of up to one year or to a fine of no less than Dh10,000 whoever publicly and unduly wears an official attire specially reserved by law to a class of persons or wears a uniform of rank higher than his, as well a whoever puts on a medal, badge, sign or mark of an office or unduly assumes any of the officially recognised scientific or academic titles or any of the military ranks or public parliamentary attributes.

“This provision applies also in case the apparel or medal or others belong to a foreign country,” it explained.