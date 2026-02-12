Emirati’s quick action prevents blaze near Sharjah gas pipelines

Swift response near Al Saja’a Gas Plant earns Civil Defence praise
Sharjah: An Emirati man has been honoured after his swift response helped avert a potentially serious incident near a major gas facility in the emirate.
The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority recognised Salim Salem Al Ketbi for his decisive action after a vehicle caught fire around 1pm near the Al Saja’a Gas Plant in Sharjah’s industrial area.
Speaking to Gulf News, Al Ketbi said he was driving through Al Saja’a when he noticed thick smoke rising from behind gas pipelines close to the facility.
“I was passing through the area when I saw heavy smoke coming from behind the gas lines. People were worried the gas might explode,” he said.
Al Ketbi immediately alerted the Sharjah Civil Defence operations room before stepping in to contain the fire. He took a fire extinguisher from his vehicle and rushed towards the burning car, managing to put out the flames in their early stages before they could spread to nearby gas infrastructure.
The situation was further complicated by the presence of gas cylinders inside the vehicle, heightening fears of a possible explosion. According to Al Ketbi, the vehicle’s owner was standing nearby but appeared unsure how to deal with the emergency. As the fire intensified, the owner panicked and fled the scene.
Officials said Al Ketbi’s prompt intervention played a crucial role in safeguarding lives and protecting property at the site.
Brigadier General Yousif Obaid Bin Harmoul Al Shamsi, director general of Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, honoured Al Ketbi in the presence of Brigadier Saeed Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director of the Department.
During the ceremony, Brigadier Al Shamsi presented Al Ketbi with a certificate of appreciation, commending his sense of responsibility and readiness to act.
“The speed of response in the first minutes of any incident is a pivotal factor in minimising losses and protecting lives,” he said
Sharjah Civil Defence explained that safety is a shared responsibility between authorities and the community, noting that Al Ketbi’s actions reflect a high level of public awareness and positive cooperation with emergency services.
The authority also reminded residents to call 997 immediately in the event of a fire or any emergency to ensure a rapid response.