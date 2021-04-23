Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, is continuing with its awareness campaign under the slogan ‘Renew Your Vehicle’. The initiative is in line with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy aimed at making roads safer.
Lt Col Abdul Rahman Khater, head of the Vehicles Licensing Department at the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, confirmed that the main objective of the campaign is to achieve the highest level of traffic safety for all road users, by educating vehicle drivers about the need to periodically check their vehicles and to renew their vehicle licences on time. These will help avoid traffic violations and protect vehicle drivers and other road users from accidents and other road hazards. He said renewing licences on time and periodic checks on vehicles help detect faults and thereby play an important role in minimising snags and accidents.
Lt Col Khater added that the number of renewed vehicle licences during the first quarter of this year reached 64,841 vehicles.
The current campaign allows vehicle owners to renew their vehicle licences through the Ministry of Interior’s smart application and ‘Sahl’ devices installed in police stations and service centres in the emirate. Licences can also be renewed by visiting the service centres, in addition to the external centres of partners cooperating with the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department of Sharjah Police.