Abu Dhabi: Rescue operations and relief efforts are currently underway in full swing involving national rescue teams to ensure the safety of residents in areas that have been affected by heavy rains and floods.
The latest updates on rescue operations were announced during a special media briefing conducted today by the Ministry of Interior, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the National Centre of Metrology.
Police, civil defence, emergency and rescue teams continue to constitute a major emergency response after Fujairah, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah were hit by heavy rains and flash floods. Police patrols are working continuously to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the rain-affected areas, the Ministry of Interior said.
A total of 879 people have been rescued in Sharjah and Fujairah. Another 150 people have been evacuated by emergency teams from the rain and flash flood- affected regions and transferred to hotels. No casualties have been reported, but there are reports of loss of property.
Forty volunteers have contributed to helping the affected people by lending their four-wheel drive vehicles, in addition to busses and other vehicles, to transport and secure the affected families.
There are also 60 volunteers who are taking care of the families that have been evacuated to hotels — particularly old people, children and those vulnerable families that are in need of emergency assistance.
Public has been urged to obtain information from official sources only. People have also been advised to abide by the safety instructions issued by the competent authorities. Motorists have been urged to drive with extra caution and avoid waterlogged roads and rough areas.
People have been advised to stay at home and not to leave unless it is absolutely necessary.