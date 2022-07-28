Rain
Rain hits parts of UAE Image Credit: NCM

Dubai: Public bus journeys towards Fujairah are to be temporarily suspended until 12:30 PM today due to bad weather conditions prevailing in the UAE.

The announcement about the same was made on RTA Dubai's official Twitter account.

"RTA informs you that its public bus journeys towards Fujairah are suspended today until 12:30 PM due to weather changes. Taxis operating in Fujairah should be cautious to ensure public safety," RTA said in a tweet.