Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed at the Dubai Media Council meeting. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, chaired the first meeting of the council, which was recently approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Mona Al Marri, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of Dubai Media Council, also attended the meeting, along with the other members of the council, including Malek Sultan Al Malek, Mohammed Sulaiman Al Mulla, Issam Kazim, Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Amal Ahmed Juma bin Shabib, Al Anood Mohammed bin Kalli, Hala Yousuf Badri and Nehal Badri, the Secretary-General of the council.

Innovation and economic achievement

Sheikh Ahmed directed the newly-formed council to develop a new integrated strategy for the development of the media industry to raise the sector’s role as a driver of Dubai’s growth, innovation and economic achievement. The new plan will seek to enhance the media sector’s competitiveness and attract more regional and international media organisations to reinforce the city’s status as a global media hub.

“At a time when the current exceptional circumstances, combined with emerging technologies, are bringing sweeping changes across global economy, Dubai’s media sector should explore ways of turning challenges into strategic growth opportunities and place itself in a position to enhance its international leadership in the future,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

Broader vision for Dubai’s growth

The chairman of Dubai Media Council said the strategy will be aligned with the leadership’s broader vision for Dubai’s growth, especially its objective of transforming the city into the world’s best place to live and work. The meeting discussed the broad outlines of the new media strategy and the issues confronting the sector in today’s rapidly evolving environment. The strategy will place special emphasis on supporting Dubai’s ability to keep pace with emerging trends in the global media industry.