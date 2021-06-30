Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday approved the new board of directors for the Dubai Media Council.
The board will work towards advancing the council’s mandate to accelerate the development of the media sector and its role in the growth of Dubai’s economy, apart from attracting leading media players to the emirate. It will drive the council’s efforts to provide guidance to Dubai media organisations on convey an accurate image of the emirate’s development journey to regional and global audiences.
Its responsibilities also include promoting digital media growth, in line with emerging global trends.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will chair the council, while Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, will be the Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council.
Board members include Dr Amina Abdul Wahid Al Rostamani, Hala Youssef Badri, Malek Sultan Al Malek, Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Amal Ahmed Juma bin Shabib, Essam Kadhim, Mohammed Sulaiman Al Mulla and Al Anood Mohammed bin Kalli. Nehal Badri has been appointed the secretary-general of the council.
The council oversees the strategy of various leading organisations in Dubai’s media industry, including Dubai Media Incorporated, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, leading TV and Radio networks, newspapers and the Dubai Film and TV Commission.
The council is also tasked with developing a comprehensive strategy for enhancing the growth of the media industry in Dubai, raising Dubai’s status as an international media hub and fostering the development of talent in local and Arab media.
The council was established through a decision approved by Sheikh Mohammed during its first meeting in January 2020, in line with the ‘4th of January Document’ announced by Sheikh Mohammed.